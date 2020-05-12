Dark Side of the Ring Programming Schedule for Tonight: Extended Cut of Herb Abrams Story, After Dark, and The Last Ride of The Road Warriors

– VICE TV will have a full slate of Dark Side of the Ring programming tonight, starting with the Extended Cut of “Cocaine & Cowboy Boots: The Herb Abrams Story.” This will be followed by the After Dark episode on Herb Abrams, and then a brand-new episode on The Road Warriors. You can check out the lineup below.

8:30 pm EST

COCAINE & COWBOY BOOTS: THE HERB ABRAMS STORY – EXTENDED CUT – (Includes bonus footage.) One man’s fanatical attempt to build a wrestling empire to rival Vince McMahon’s goes tragically haywire as his ego and cocaine addiction kills his dream–and him along with it.

9:30 pm EST

After Dark Herb Abrams – “Dangerous” Dan Spivey, Missy Hyatt, and B. Brian Blair join Chris Gethard to discuss Herb Abrams and his fanatical attempt to build a wrestling empire to overthrow the WWE.

10:00 pm EST

Dark Side of the Ring – “The Last Ride of the Road Warriors” – “The inside story of how wrestling’s ultimate tag-team partnership is undone when one half of the powerhouse duo slides into alcohol and substance abuse.”