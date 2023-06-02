wrestling / News
Dark Side Of The Ring Rating Eases, Audience Up For Season Four Premiere
June 1, 2023 | Posted by
Dark Side of the Ring made its return on Tuesday, and the rating and viewership for the season four premiere are in. Tuesday’s episode, which focused on Chris Candido and Tammy Lynn Sytch, scored a 0.05 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 147,000 viewers according to Wrestlenomics.
Those numbers are down a tick and up 8.9% from the season three premiere’s 0.06 demo rating and 135,000 viewers. Season three ended all the way back in October of 2021. The season three premiere was on May 6th, 2021 and scored a 0.09 demo rating and 271,000 viewers.
The cable rankings for the night have yet to be released.
