Dark Side of the Ring Rating Even With Last Week, Viewership Ticks Down

This week’s Jimmy Snuka-focused episode of Dark Side of the Ring held onto last week’s ratings, with viewership slightly down. Last night’s episode brought in a 0.09 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 209,000 viewers, steady witrh and down 8% from last week’s 0.09 demo rating and audience of 226,000. The total viewers was the lowest since the season one finale hit an even 200,000.

Dark Side of the Ring came in at #87 among cable originals for the night per Showbuzz Daily, with History Channel’s Curse of Oak Island leading the way via a 0.67 demo rating and 3.462 million viewers.