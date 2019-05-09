Dark Side of the Ring Rating Steady at Series High, Viewership Ticks Down

– The rating for this week’s episode of VICELAND’s Dark Side of the Ring held at the series high, while viewership eased a bit. Wednesday night’s episode looking at the death of Georgeous Gino brought in a 0.08 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic, while the audience was at 225,000. Those numbers are even with and down 4% respectively from last week’s 0.08 and 234,000 viewers.

Dark Side of the Ring came in at #110 among cable originals for the night per Showbuzz Daily.