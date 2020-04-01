Dark Side of the Ring Rating Slips For New Jack Episode, Still Strong

The rating for the second episode of Dark Side of the Ring season two were down as expected from the hefty season premiere, but still looked very good. Tuesday night’s episode on VICE, which focused on New Jack, brought in a 0.11 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 229,000 viewers. Those numbers are off 21% and 28% respectively from last week’s Chris Benoit-focused season premiere, which had a 0.14 demo rating and 320,000 viewers.

While that was a drop, it’s worth pointing out that the rating was still well above the season one peak of a 0.08 and the audience was better than all but one season one episode, the Von Erichs episode which had 234,000 viewers. Suffice it to say, VICE is still very happy with these numbers and they were always going to be down from the heavily-promoted season premiere.

Dark Side of the Ring came in at #98 among cable originals for the night per Showbuzz Daily. You can see our own Robert Leighty’s report of the episode here.