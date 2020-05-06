Dark Side of the Ring Rating & Viewership Tick Down, Numbers Still Strong

This week’s episode of Dark Side of the Ring saw a small drop in both ratings and viewers, but the numbers were still quite good. Tuesday night’s episode, which told the story of the UWF and Herb Abrams, brought in a 0.10 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 246,000 viewers, down 9% and 4% from last week’s episode on David Schultz which had a 0.11 demo rating and 255,000 viewers.

While those numbers are down, they’re still very good for VICE and the series. The demo rating tied the number from two weeks ago for the fourth-best rating for the series, behind only the 0.14 for the Benoit episode, the David Schultz episode and the New Jack episode, which also had a 0.11. The total viewers was the third best behind Benoit (322,000) and last week’s episode.

Dark Side of the Ring ranked #71 among cable originals for the night per Showbuzz Daily.