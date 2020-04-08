Dark Side of the Ring Ratings & Viewership See Slight Drop This Week for Brawl For All Episode

– ShowBuzz Daily has the overnight ratings for last night’s episode of Dark Side of the Ring Season 2, “The Brawl for All,” which aired on VICE TV. The show drew an average audience of 226,000 viewers.

That’s a very slight drop from the overnight audience of 229,000 viewers for last week’s Season 2 episode, “The Life & Crimes of New Jack.”

In terms of the ratings, the show drew a 0.09 rating in the 18-49 key demo. That’s also a slight drop from last week’s 0.11 rating in the same key demo. The show finished at No. 86 in the Cable Top 150 rankings for the evening.

You can also check out the full transcript for 411’s exclusive interview with Dark Side of the Ring producer Evan Husney RIGHT HERE.