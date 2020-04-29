wrestling / News
Dark Side of the Ring Gains Ratings & Viewership Increase for David Schultz Episode, Draws Second Highest Viewership for Season 2
– Showbuzz Daily has the overnight ratings for this week’s David Schultz-focused episode of Dark Side of the Ring. Last night’s episode saw another viewership increase with 255,000 viewers. That’s a slightly bigger increase from last week’s uptick of 221,000 viewers for the Dino Bravo episode. So, the show has seen a viewership increase for the past two episodes.
Additionally, this marks the second biggest viewership for the season overall, the highest being the season premiere on the Chris Benoit tragedy. Ratings also saw another increase this week. The key demo ratings were up to a 0.11, which was a slight increase from last week’s 0.10. There’s been steady growth in the key demo ratings for the past two episodes as well.
The show finished No. 70 in the Cable Top 150 shows for last night. As noted, next week’s episode of Dark Side of the Ring will showcase “The Herb Abrams Story.” It debuts on Tuesday, May 5 on VICE TV.
