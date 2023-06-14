– Showbuzz Daily has the Tuesday numbers for this week’s episode of Dark Side of the Ring. This week’s VICE TV broadcast saw an overall increase in numbers for the episode on the Graham Family.

Sunday’s episode averaged 197,000 viewers. Viewership increased from last week’s episode, showcasing Magnum TA, which drew 155,000 viewers. This is also the highest viewership of Season 4 to date, with the season premiere on Chris Candido and Sunny drawing 147,000 viewers.

Ratings also increased in the P18-49 key demo. The Graham Family episode drew a 0.06 rating, increasing from last week’s 0.04. It also outdrew the season premiere, which drew an 0.05 rating. The show ranked No. 96 for the night. This is the highest key demo rating of Season 4 so far.

Next week’s episode of Dark Side of the Ring will showcase the story of Doink the Clown.