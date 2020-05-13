Dark Side of the Ring Ratings, Viewers Jump to Mark Show’s Second-Best Numbers

The Road Warriors brought in ratings for Dark Side of the Ring, marking the show’s new second-best numbers in both ratings and viewers. Tuesday night’s episode, “The Last Ride of the Road Warriors,” brought in a 0.12 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 264,000 viewers. Those numbers are up 20% and 7% from last week’s 0.10 demo rating and audience of 246,000.

Both metrics are the best for the show since it set a new ratings record for its second season premiere, the Chris Benoit episode. That show did a 0.14 demo rating and 320,000 viewers, the only episode that has outperformed this week’s. The second season is averaging a 0.108 demo rating and 246,000 viewers, up 50% and 22% from last season’s 0.72 average rating and 201,000 viewers. Next week is the show’s season finale, looking at the tragic death of Owen Hart.

Dark Side of the Ring ranked #68 among cable originals for the night per Showbuzz Daily.