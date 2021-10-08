Dark Side of the Ring Ratings, Viewership Up For Johnny K-9 Episode

Showbuzz Daily has the viewership details for this week’s edition of Dark Side of the Ring, which focused on the life of Johnny K-9. The episode brought in on 137,000 viewers on VICE TV, and that’s up from the 126,000 viewers for the FMW episode the prior week.

In the key 18 to 49 demographic, the show notched a 0.05 rating with 63,000 viewers, which is also up from the 0.04 rating and 51,000 viewers from the previous episode.

Dark Side of the Ring finished at No. 116 on cable for the night.

It’s worth noting that the show aired an hour earlier than usual at 9 PM ET due to the MLW Fightland special at 10 PM ET.