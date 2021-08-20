Dark Side of the Ring Returning Next Month

The third season of Dark Side of the Ring will resume next month. The show’s official Twitter account has announced that the third season returns from break on September 16th at 9 PM on VICE.

The seven new episodes airing in the second half are:

* The Plane Ride from Hell

* Chris Kanyon

* FMW

* Johnny K9

* Luna Vachon

* XPW

* The Steroid Trials