Dark Side of the Ring Returns Down in Ratings, Audience

Last night’s Dark Side of the Ring return may be causing quite a stir online, but it took a dip in ratings and audience from the show’s last episode in June. Tuesday’s midseason premiere drew a 0.07 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 153,000 viewers, down 36% and 37% respectively from the numbers for the midseason finale in June.

The demo rating for the “Plane Ride to Hell” episode is the lowest since the May 27th episode brought in a 0.06, while the audience was a series low. The third season of the show has been down from season two, averaging a 0.08 demo rating and 204,000 viewers to date compared with season two’s 0.10 demo rating and 241,000 average viewers.

The episode has been trending heavily on social media due to the allegations against Ric Flair, Brock Lesnar, and others from the infamous plane flight, with Dreamer suspended from his job at Impact Wrestling and Flair’s ad campaign being paused.