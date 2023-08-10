wrestling / News
Marty Jannetty Episode of Dark Side of the Ring Gets Lowest Season 4 Viewership
While it was a wild episode to close out season four, the Marty Jannetty-focused season finale of Dark Side of the Ring didn’t perform well. Wrestlenomics reports that Tuesday’s episode had 115,000 viewers. Not only is this down significantly from last week’s 158,000 viewers, it’s the lowest viewership of the season.
The show had an 0.04 in the key 18-49 demo, down from last week’s 0.05. It’s tied with episode six (Adrian Adonis) for the lowest rating of the season.
WWE NXT, Aug 8 on USA Network (776,000 viewers; 0.23 P18-49 rating); Dark Side of the Ring on VICE (115,000; 0.04)
– NXT's highest total viewership in more than two years
– At the close of season 4, a breakdown of Dark Side of the Ring averages by seasonhttps://t.co/9k7WUREKSF
— Wrestlenomics (@wrestlenomics) August 10, 2023
