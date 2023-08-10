wrestling / News

Marty Jannetty Episode of Dark Side of the Ring Gets Lowest Season 4 Viewership

August 10, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Dark Side of the Ring, VICE Media Group Image Credit: VICE TV

While it was a wild episode to close out season four, the Marty Jannetty-focused season finale of Dark Side of the Ring didn’t perform well. Wrestlenomics reports that Tuesday’s episode had 115,000 viewers. Not only is this down significantly from last week’s 158,000 viewers, it’s the lowest viewership of the season.

The show had an 0.04 in the key 18-49 demo, down from last week’s 0.05. It’s tied with episode six (Adrian Adonis) for the lowest rating of the season.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Dark Side of the Ring, Marty Jannetty, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading