Dark Side of the Ring Season 2 Now Available On Hulu

The second season of Dark Side of the Ring is now available for streaming on Hulu, ahead of the third season premiere on VICE TV. The “After Dark” post-show is also included.

Season two topics included New Jack, Herb Abrams, Owen Hart, the Chris Benoit tragedy, The Road Warriors, Brawl for All, the murder of Dino Bravo, Jimmy Snuka and the passing of Nancy Argentino, and Dr. D David Schultz.