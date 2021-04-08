Dark Side of the Ring Season 3 Debuts May 6 on VICE TV, New Trailer Released

– VICE TV has announced that the smash-hit docuseries, Dark Side of the Ring, will debut its third season on the network starting Thursday, May 6 at 9:00 pm EST. A new trailer was also released for Season 3, which you can view below.

With the second season, Dark Side of the Ring became VICE TV’s most-watched show of all time. The series exposes the hidden, heartbreaking, and untold stories of the wrestling industry with intimate access to its subject, some of whom are baring their souls for the first time.

Guests for Season 3 will feature the following: Chris Jericho, Jake “The Snake” Roberts, Jon Moxley, Eric Bischoff, Jim Cornette, David Arquette and the former wife of Ultimate Warrior, Shari Tyree.

Season 3 will feature a 14-episode lineup. The new teaser showcases only six: Brian Pillman, Nick Gage, WCW Collision In Korea, Ultimate Warrior, Grizzly Smith and Dynamite Kid. VICE TV will be releasing a formal announcement on the rest of the roster and storylines for Season 3 later this month.

Since the show’s launch, Dark Side of the Ring also became the No. 1 non-fiction series on networks in less than 70 million homes. The series amassed a total of 15 million viewers for Season 2.

Dark Side of the Ring is produced by VICE Studios in partnership with Bell Media’s Crave. Evan Husney serves as Executive Producer and Writer for the series, with Jason Eisener as Executive Producer and Director. Husney and Eisener also co-created the series. Executive Producer for VICE Studios is Vanessa Case, along with Catherine Whyte and Lee Hoffman as Executive Producers for VICE TV. Barry Davis is Series Producer.

As previously reported, VICE is also expanding the Dark Side franchise with a new docuseries, Dark Side of Football, which will premiere on Thursday, May 13 at 10:00 pm EST. You can also view a teaser on the new spinoff series below: