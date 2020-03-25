wrestling / News
Dark Side of the Ring Season Premiere Part Two Released on YouTube
March 25, 2020 | Posted by
The second part of Dark Side of the Ring’s Chris Benoit-focused season two premiere is now online. VICE has released the second part of the episodes, which looks at Benoit’s double murder of his wife Nancy and son Daniel before taking his own life in 2007, to YouTube. You can see both parts of the episode below; the full version was posted to the network’s website earlier today but for those who would rather watch it on YouTube, that’s now an option.
The episode has earned the series its best ratings to date by a large margin. Next week’s episode will look at New Jack and airs Tuesday night on VICE.
