Dark Side Of The Ring Sees Rating Slip, Audience Rise For Magnum T.A. Episode

The latest episode of Dark Side Of The Ring centered on Magnum T.A. and saw the rating slip, while the audience was up. Tuesday’s episode drew a 0.04 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 155,000 viewers, down a tick and up 5.4% respectively from the 0.05 demo rating and audience of 147,000 for the season four premiere.

The demo rating was the lowest since the FMW episode, which was the 10th episode of season three, also had a 0.04. Meanwhile, the audience was the best since the Chris Kanyon episode (season three, episode nine) which drew 214,000 viewers.

Dark Side of the Ring is averaging a 0.045 demo rating and 151,000 viewers for season four thus far, compared to a 0.08 and 218,000 viewers for the first two episodes of season three in May of 2021.