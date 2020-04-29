Trailer Released for Dark Side of the Ring: ‘The Herb Abrams Story’

– VICE TV released a new trailer today for next week’s episode of Dark Side of the Ring. The latest episode debuts next week and will focus on the late wrestling promoter, Herb Abrams. You can check out the new trailer below.

“The Herb Abrams Story” debuts on Tuesday May 5 at 10:00 pm ET/PT on VICE. The series Here’s a synopsis:

One man’s fanatical attempt to build a wrestling empire to rival Vince McMahon’s goes tragically haywire as his ego and cocaine addiction kills his dream — and him along with it.

