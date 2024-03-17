Dark Side of the Ring and Trish Stratus Nominated For Canadian Screen Awards

Both the VICE TV series Dark Side of the Ring and WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus have been nominated for Canadian Screen Awards. The ceremony is the Canadian equivalent of the Emmys. Dark Side of the Ring is up for:

* Best Factual Series (Evan Husney, Jason Eisener, Paul Taylor, Howard Shefman, Vanessa Case, Guillermo Garcia, Lee Hoffman)

* Barbara Sears Award for Best Visual Research (Episode: “Abdullah The Butcher: Legacy of Blood”; Nominees: Kyle Parry, Thea Toole, Jon Boucher)

* Best Photography, Documentary or Factual (Episode: “The World According to Marty Jannetty”; Nominees: Keenan Lynch, Daniel Tahmizian)

* Best Picture Editing, Factual (Episode: “Breaking the Cycle: The Graham Dynasty”; Nominees: Marc Ricciardelli, Curt Lobb)

Meanwhile, Stratus has a nomination for Best Host or Presenter, Factual or Reality/Competition for Canada’s Got Talent.