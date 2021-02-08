Dark Side of the Ring Twitter Account Hypes Chris Jericho’s Work As Season Three Narrator

The official Twitter account for VICE TV’s Dark Side of the Ring has posted a new video hyping Chris Jericho’s work as narrator for season three.

Great narration session today with @IAmJericho — the first of several for Season 3. We’re excited to unveil the new episodes, and stay tuned for official premiere dates!”

So far eight topics have been revealed for season three, which will have fourteen episodes. This season will feature episodes about:

* Brian Pillman (will begin the season)

* Chris Kanyon

* Johnny K-9/Bruiser Bedlam

* XPW

* FMW

* Nick Gage

* WCW/NJPW Collision in Korea

* The Smith family – Grizzly Smith and his children, Jake Roberts, Sam Houston and Rockin’ Robin