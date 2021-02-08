wrestling / News
Dark Side of the Ring Twitter Account Hypes Chris Jericho’s Work As Season Three Narrator
The official Twitter account for VICE TV’s Dark Side of the Ring has posted a new video hyping Chris Jericho’s work as narrator for season three.
Great narration session today with @IAmJericho — the first of several for Season 3 👌
We’re excited to unveil the new episodes, and stay tuned for official premiere dates! pic.twitter.com/GjBxHVyO92
— Dark Side of the Ring (@DarkSideOfRing) February 8, 2021
So far eight topics have been revealed for season three, which will have fourteen episodes. This season will feature episodes about:
* Brian Pillman (will begin the season)
* Chris Kanyon
* Johnny K-9/Bruiser Bedlam
* XPW
* FMW
* Nick Gage
* WCW/NJPW Collision in Korea
* The Smith family – Grizzly Smith and his children, Jake Roberts, Sam Houston and Rockin’ Robin