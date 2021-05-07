Dark Side of the Ring Notches Third-Highest Viewership In Series History For Season Three Premiere

Showbuzz Daily has the viewership details for Thursday’s season three premiere of Dark Side of the Ring, which featured a special two-hour episode centered around the life of Brian Pillman.

The season three premiere notched 272,000 total viewers on VICE TV, making it the third-highest overnight audience in the history of both the series itself and VICE TV. The season two premiere focused on Chris Benoit brought in 320,000 viewers, and the season finale on Owen Hart garnered 349,000 viewers.

In the key 18-49 demographic, Dark Side of the Ring earned a 0.09 rating and finished 74th for the night in the cable top 150.

Next week’s edition of Dark Side of the Ring will focus on Nick Gage, with AEW star Jon Moxley recalling his first match with Gage in a sneak peek for the episode.