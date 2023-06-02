Dark Side Producers Explain Their Efforts To Get Tammy Sytch’s Story Directly

Speaking recently with Talk Is Jericho, Dark Side of the Ring‘s Evan Husney and Jason Eisener shared how they have been attempting to arrange an episode of the show focused on the saga of Tammy Sytch and Chris Candido for some time (via Wrestling Inc). The pair had been repeatedly unsuccessful, however, as Sytch consistently refused interviews, largely on the advice of her lawyers. Eventually, the story formed the basis to kick off the fourth season of Dark Side this past Tuesday, albeit without Sytch’s direct involvement. You can find a highlight on the situation and listen to the full podcast below.

On the struggle to actually have a direct interview with Sytch for the episode: “Literally every season we would check in, we would write a new letter, we would send out more feelers through lawyers and things like, ‘We’re doing another season, can we do the interview?’ And it just never came together, and I think given her current situation where her legal situation is a little more intense, we did have some correspondence where I felt very positive she was going to say yes and we were going to do it and we were going to have her in the episode. Then kind of at the last possible minute, we got word that, at the advice of her legal counsel that they’ve advised her not to.”