Various News: Dark Side Of The Ring Season Two Update, AAA Ticket Sales Still Struggling

— PWInsider notes that Viceland is ‘very happy’ with the Dark Side Of The Ring docu-series, making a second season likely. The season one finale is set this Wednesday, centering around the Fabulous Moolah and the many controversial accusations made against her.

— According to PWInsider, ticket sales for AAA’s upcoming Invading NY event emanating out of Madison Square Garden aren’t looking good so far. It had been previously reported that only 1,800 had been sold as of last week. The event is set to take place on September 15th. No matches have been announced thus far, though a host of major names have been confirmed.