Dark Side of the Ring to Receive Extended Cut Episodes, The Wrestlers Announced for Viceland
– Viceland has officially announced that the wrestling docuseries, Dark Side of the Ring, will receive extended cut episodes. These will begin airing on May 22 at 9:00 pm EST. The extended cut episodes will feature never-before-seen footage from the docuseries.
Also, 411mania recently spoke to the Dark Side of the Ring creators Evan Husney and Jason Eisener in an exclusive interview, where they revealed that the 2018 WrestleMania controversy over Fabulous Moolah was the jumping off point for the upcoming season finale for the show. The episode airs on May 15.
Additionally, Viceland will also premiere The Wrestlers on May 22 at 10:00 pm EST. The show will be hosted by musician and longtime wrestling fan Damian Abraham. The show is going to go into the subcultures of professional wrestling around the world, from Lucha Libre in Mexico to the woman’s wrestling scene in Japan. You can check out the full announcement below:
Following the much buzzed about wrestling docu-series DARK SIDE OF THE RING, which is posting some of the network’s biggest ratings to date), VICELAND premieres THE WRESTLERS on May 22 at 10pm ET. Hosted by hardcore musician and life-long wrestling fan Damian Abraham (lead singer for the Canadian punk band F**ked Up), the series goes beyond the world of mainstream professional wrestling to dive into the vibrant, fascinating and bizarre subcultures in the wrestling universe around the world. From Lucha Libre in Mexico to the women’s wrestling scene in Japan to “voodoo wrestling” in Congo and countless points between.
In addition, the network will release special “Extended Cuts” of DARK SIDE OF THE RING beginning May 22 at 9pm ET with never-before-seen footage from the compelling tales of professional wrestling’s golden age.
THE WRESTLERS is a Vice Studio Canada production and is produced and directed by Nathan Drillot and Jeff Petry. Damian Abraham co-produces. Chris Grosso is executive producer for VICELAND
