Dark Side of the Ring to Receive Extended Cut Episodes, The Wrestlers Announced for Viceland

– Viceland has officially announced that the wrestling docuseries, Dark Side of the Ring, will receive extended cut episodes. These will begin airing on May 22 at 9:00 pm EST. The extended cut episodes will feature never-before-seen footage from the docuseries.

Also, 411mania recently spoke to the Dark Side of the Ring creators Evan Husney and Jason Eisener in an exclusive interview, where they revealed that the 2018 WrestleMania controversy over Fabulous Moolah was the jumping off point for the upcoming season finale for the show. The episode airs on May 15.

Additionally, Viceland will also premiere The Wrestlers on May 22 at 10:00 pm EST. The show will be hosted by musician and longtime wrestling fan Damian Abraham. The show is going to go into the subcultures of professional wrestling around the world, from Lucha Libre in Mexico to the woman’s wrestling scene in Japan. You can check out the full announcement below: