Programming Details for Dark Side of the Ring and The Wrestlers Tonight on Viceland

– Viceland is set to broadcast the extended cut of Dark Side of the Ring tonight for the Fabulous Moolah episode. Below are some details on the broadcast at 9:00 pm, via PWInsider.

“The legacy of wrestling’s biggest female star, The Fabulous Moolah, is reexamined after controversial allegations surface following her death.”

The Dark Side of the Ring broadcast will feature the following extended scenes:

* The son and daughter of wrestler “Sweet Georgia Brown” reflect on their experience of their mother’s career as a wrestler and her relationship with The Fabulous Moolah.

* Former wrestler Princess Victoria reflects on her groundbreaking career as “one of the boys” in wrestling and talks about the importance of kay-fabe and how it fooled her younger brother into nearly getting into a fight with “Playboy” Buddy Rose and how she never let him know the truth.

Also, at 10:00 pm, Viceland will air The Wrestlers. This week’s episode features “The Craziest Wrestling in Japan.” Here’s a synopsis:

“Invisible wrestlers, blow-up dolls, and waterpark matches: welcome to the weird and wild world of Japan’s DDT, the world’s strangest wrestling promotion.”

Another episode of The Wrestlers airs at 11:00 pm, featuring “Wrestling on Canada’s Reserves.” Here’s the synopsis for the second episode:

“Damian heads to northern Quebec to join a crew of wrestlers Damian heads to northern Quebec to join a crew of wrestlers who brave weather and isolation to bring professional wrestling to remote and disadvantaged First Nations communities.”