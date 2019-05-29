wrestling / News
Dark Side of the Ring Montreal Screwjob Extended Cut Airs Tonight on Viceland
– Viceland issued a press releease on the extended cut for Episode 2 of Dark Side of the Ring that airs tonight at 9:00 pm EST. This will feature the extended cut of The Montreal Screwjob episode. Also, Episode 2 of The Wrestlers also airs tonight on Viceland.
EXTENDED CUT EPISODE 2 OF “DARK SIDE OF THE RING” AIRING WEDNESDAY, MAY 29TH at 9 PM ET/PT
EPISODE 2 OF “THE WRESTLERS” AIRING WEDNESDAY, MAY 29TH at 10 PM ET/PT
“The Montreal Screwjob” Extended Cuts
May 29 at 9:00 PM
“In one of wrestling’s most infamous off-script moments, wrestler Bret Hart is stripped of his championship title through a backstage plot of betrayal that forever changes the sport.”
Deleted Scenes:
1) Manager Jimmy Hart talks about the origins of his favorite stable of wrestlers: “The Hart Foundation.”
2) Jim Cornette does a deep dive into some of the origins of wrestling terminology.
THE WRESTLERS
“The Changing Face of Wrestling”
May 29 at 10:00 PM
“Damian documents the handoff of one generation to the next by visiting a famed wrestler at the close of his career, and profiling the rise of one of wrestling’s newest stars.”
More Trending Stories
- Booker T Discusses Making His Grocery Store Fight With Steve Austin Work Despite It Being ‘Disaster on Paper’
- WWE Reportedly Confiscates MJF and ‘Save Us HHH’ Signs on Smackdown, MJF Comments
- Vince Russo Says AEW and WWE Working Together Would Be a Good Thing, Compares to WWE/ECW
- Vince McMahon Reportedly “Flipped His Lid” Over Sami Zayn Mentioning AEW