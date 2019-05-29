Dark Side of the Ring Montreal Screwjob Extended Cut Airs Tonight on Viceland

– Viceland issued a press releease on the extended cut for Episode 2 of Dark Side of the Ring that airs tonight at 9:00 pm EST. This will feature the extended cut of The Montreal Screwjob episode. Also, Episode 2 of The Wrestlers also airs tonight on Viceland.

EXTENDED CUT EPISODE 2 OF “DARK SIDE OF THE RING” AIRING WEDNESDAY, MAY 29TH at 9 PM ET/PT

EPISODE 2 OF “THE WRESTLERS” AIRING WEDNESDAY, MAY 29TH at 10 PM ET/PT

“The Montreal Screwjob” Extended Cuts

May 29 at 9:00 PM

“In one of wrestling’s most infamous off-script moments, wrestler Bret Hart is stripped of his championship title through a backstage plot of betrayal that forever changes the sport.”

Deleted Scenes:

1) Manager Jimmy Hart talks about the origins of his favorite stable of wrestlers: “The Hart Foundation.”

2) Jim Cornette does a deep dive into some of the origins of wrestling terminology.

THE WRESTLERS

“The Changing Face of Wrestling”

May 29 at 10:00 PM

“Damian documents the handoff of one generation to the next by visiting a famed wrestler at the close of his career, and profiling the rise of one of wrestling’s newest stars.”