Dark Side of the Ring Season 2 Will Reportedly Feature Episode on Jimmy Snuka/Nancy Argentino Case

– As previously reported, Viceland recently renewed the pro wrestling docu-series, Dark Side of the Ring for a second season. Season 2 is slated to have a 10-episode season, which will include episodes on the deaths of Chris Benoit and Dino Bravo. Per this week’s Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the producers are currently recording new interviews for the second season.

Besides the Chris Benoit case and the murder of Dino Bravo, the producers are also said to be working on an episode regarding the Jimmy Snuka/Nancy Argentino case.