wrestling / News
Dark Side of the Ring Season 2 Will Reportedly Feature Episode on Jimmy Snuka/Nancy Argentino Case
October 4, 2019 | Posted by
– As previously reported, Viceland recently renewed the pro wrestling docu-series, Dark Side of the Ring for a second season. Season 2 is slated to have a 10-episode season, which will include episodes on the deaths of Chris Benoit and Dino Bravo. Per this week’s Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the producers are currently recording new interviews for the second season.
Besides the Chris Benoit case and the murder of Dino Bravo, the producers are also said to be working on an episode regarding the Jimmy Snuka/Nancy Argentino case.
More Trending Stories
- Chris Jericho on WWE Congratulating AEW: ‘They’re Embarrassed’
- CM Punk’s FOX Sports Deal For WWE Backstage Reportedly a ‘Done Deal’
- Billy Corgan Says NWA Won’t Work With Impact, But Available to Do Business With Everyone Else
- Tony Khan Weighs in on AEW’s Mistakes So Far, Talks Cody Chair Shot, Casino Battle Royale