wrestling / News
DarkState Attack Matt Cardona on TNA Impact
July 3, 2025 | Posted by
DarkState took a trip to Thursday nights to attack Matt Cardona on this week’s TNA Impact. The NXT foursome appeared on Thursday’s show after Cardona defeated Eddie Edwards and assaulted the independent star.
This marks the group’s first appearance on Impact after having teased an unspecified attack on Tuesaday’s NXT.
#WWENXT's Darkstate has INVADED the iMPACT Zone!
WATCH on TNA+: https://t.co/CmnWOUxAeY
WATCH on YouTube: https://t.co/I9HJXD5CRj pic.twitter.com/97gZ1GbXo9
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) July 4, 2025