DarkState Attack Matt Cardona on TNA Impact

July 3, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
DarkState TNA Impact 7-3-25 Image Credit: TNA

DarkState took a trip to Thursday nights to attack Matt Cardona on this week’s TNA Impact. The NXT foursome appeared on Thursday’s show after Cardona defeated Eddie Edwards and assaulted the independent star.

This marks the group’s first appearance on Impact after having teased an unspecified attack on Tuesaday’s NXT.

