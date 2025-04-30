DarkState Attacks Joe Hendry On WWE NXT

Joe Hendry showed up at WWE NXT to address Trick Williams, only to be attacked by DarkState. Tuesday’s episode opened with the TNA World Champion coming to the ring to address Williams’ attack on him at the end of TNA Rebellion. Hendry said that Williams attacked him because he couldn’t stand the fact that people talked about Hendry and not him.

Hendry said Williams was arrogant and didn’t want to accept that he can’t win the NXT Championship. He called Williams out but instead the lights went out and DarkState came out of the crowd. They assaulted Hendry and beat him down, then hit him with their triple team powerbomb.