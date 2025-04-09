DarkState Pick Up Win Over Je’Von Evans, Trick Williams & Oba Femi In NXT In-Ring Debut

DarkState made a huge statement in their NXT TV in-ring debut as they defeated a feuding Je’Von Evans, Trick Williams and Oba Femi on this week’s show. The new stable got the win in the main event of Tuesday’s episode as Dion Lennox, Saquon Shugars and Cutler James took advantage of tension between the three babyfaces, who are set to compete for the NXT Championship at Stand & Deliver.

Evans tried to keep Femi and Williams on the same page but it was all for naught as Femi tossed Shugars into Williams at one point late in the match. The two ended up fighting and going to the outside as Evans tried to deal with DarkState but ultimately fell to the numbers.

After the match, Stacks Lorenzo appeared on the Tron and said that The D’Angelo Family will meet DarkState in the parking lot on next week’s show.