Darren McCarty Says He Could Get Along With NHL Rival In the Ring

Darren McCarty had a rivalry in the NHL with Claude Lemieux, but he thinks he could set that aside for a wrestling match. McCarty was a guest on Busted Open Radio and was asked about the idea of putting his differences with Lemieux, who was part of the infamous 1997 “Fight Night at the Joe” where a brawl broke out between Lemieux’s Colorado Avalanche and McCarty’s Detroit Red Wings, for a match in the ring.

“Absolutely, 100%,” McCarty said (per Wrestling Inc. “For the business, buddy? Can we do good business? I can do good business.”

McCarty got involved with wrestling in 2021, making appearances at ICW No Holds Barred, and appeared in Impact Wrestling at Impact Sacrifice as well as the following episode of the company’s weekly show.