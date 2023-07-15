Darren McCarty Talks About How He Got Involved With Impact Wrestling

In an interview with Fightful, Darren McCarty spoke about how he got involved with Impact Wrestling going back to Sacrifice earlier this year. McCarty will be the guest ring enforcer for Bully Ray & Deaner vs. Scott D’Amore and a mystery partner at Impact Slammiversary tonight. Here are highlights:

On how he got involved with Impact: “Minding my own business. I’m not a wrestler. I don’t want to do it, but I will. I didn’t think [Bully] was man enough to let me in the ring. How many people can say they got to slap Bully Ray upside the head a few times? I did go through a table, but rubbing is racing, as they say in NASCAR. If you know anything about me, you’re going to get me, but I’m going to get you too. Bully Ray is like Claude Lemieux to me. When you’re on the ice or in the ring, don’t turn your back or you’re an idiot. I’ve been put through a lot more tables through a lot less people.”

On his role at Slammiversary: “My job is that everyone gets out alive. There are going to be some beatings, there will probably be some blood shed, there are going to be some feelings hurt, but this is history. I got the best seat in the house.”