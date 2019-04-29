– Darren Young was a recent guest on Wrestling Inc’s WINCLY podcast. On the podcast, Young discussed his pitch to AEW and more. Highlights are below.

On his pitch to AEW: “I don’t think I’ve met The Bucks personally. I’m a northeast guy. I’ve talked to Brandi, I’ve sent her ideas about teaming with Sonny Kiss. If no one has ever heard of Sonny Kiss he’s an incredible talent. And the story would be like, I’m the big brother, he’s the little sister, you know? So no one messes with my little sister Sonny Kiss. I think we could rock-and-roll in AEW as a team. Me, making sure no one messes with him, me having his back, and him wowing the crowd with his athleticism, and me wowing the crowd with my ground-and-pound attack. So I presented the idea to Brandi. I sent it to her and creative, I just haven’t heard anything back. Like I said, I’d love to get an answer, as to ‘we have nothing for you’ so I can just keep it moving, but I haven’t gotten anything.”

On His Reputation: “I hope I don’t think I’m a bad talent, or someone hard to work with. My reputation in WWE speaks for itself. Some of the top talent really enjoy me as a talent – Sheamus, Randy Orton, Kurt Angle – these guys have my back and always gave me the time of day. So I think I’m pretty good to work with.”

On His Relationship With The Rhodes Family: “Cody and I have been in some matches together, and Cody’s always been a cool guy to be around backstage. He might, in a funny, cool way, stir the pot between people, but it’s all in good fun. But his dad was very influential in getting me up to NXT and starting at the performance center in Tampa, Florida at the time, with Percy Watson as the Southeast Party Boy. So any time I was around Cody’s dad I never wanted to let him down. I never wanted to let Dusty down. Even if I was nervous to do a promo I made sure that I nailed it. I made sure that, even if it did suck, I still tried. With Goldust, there would be nights where, we could be on tour ten nights in a row and Goldust would come up to me and be like, ‘Hey Darren, you mind taking the heat? You don’t have to take the heat if you don’t want to, but I’m a little beat up.’ And I’d say ‘Absolutely, Goldie! I’ll definitely take the heat for you.’ Because I want to out-sell him, I want to outperform him. He’s one of the best that does it, so I want to mirror him and try to do it better. And at the end of the day, everyone finishes at the finish line strong, and everyone looks go.”