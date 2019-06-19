wrestling / News

WWE News: Darren Young Backstage at Smackdown, Kofi Kingston Defends UpUpDownDown Title at E3

June 19, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Darren Young

– WWE alum Darren Young was backstage at last night’s episode of Smackdown. You can see some pics he shared with him and Sonya Deville below, as well as a fan post of a picture he got with Young:

– The latest UpUpDownDown features Kofi Kingston defending the UpUpDownDown Championship against Big E at E3 in a game of Mortal Kombat 11. Kofi beat his New Day partner to remain the champion:

