WWE News: Darren Young Backstage at Smackdown, Kofi Kingston Defends UpUpDownDown Title at E3

– WWE alum Darren Young was backstage at last night’s episode of Smackdown. You can see some pics he shared with him and Sonya Deville below, as well as a fan post of a picture he got with Young:

Representation matters to me so much that’s why I needed to strike a pose w/ my girl @SonyaDevilleWWE because We Fight Hate w/ Love & Pose w/ Pride! Don’t be afraid to show off your true colors & #putyourhairupandsquareup 😘 #blockthehate 📸 @hqclothing #closedfistopenheart @WWE pic.twitter.com/zYOdV7Q8LN — nodaysoff FRED ROSSER III (@realfredrosser) June 19, 2019

Thank you @realfredrosser for being such a wonderful person! Really appreciate you taking the time for an autograph & a quick picture! 🙏🏼🙏🏼😊 pic.twitter.com/VNDd1wZwzk — #BrokenErnestooo⚽️🐝 (@Ernie_09) June 19, 2019

– The latest UpUpDownDown features Kofi Kingston defending the UpUpDownDown Championship against Big E at E3 in a game of Mortal Kombat 11. Kofi beat his New Day partner to remain the champion: