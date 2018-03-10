Darren Young Says He Hated Working the First Season of NXT, Discusses Working With Bob Backlund

– Cerrito Live recently interviewed former WWE Superstar Darren Young. Below are some highlights (transcript via WrestlingInc.com).

Darren Young on why he hated the first season of NXT: “Honestly, the first season of NXT, I hated it. Anytime they’d tighten up those yellow ropes, I’d have nightmares. If I wanted to do American Gladiators or American Ninja Warrior, I would’ve signed up for that, but with all these challenges, juggling and obstacle courses, I’m like, ‘this isn’t wrestling.’ What NXT is now is incredible! They have great talent. They have so many great matches. NXT now is incredible, but for the first season of NXT? I couldn’t stand it. I couldn’t stand it at all.”

Young on coming up with his Make Darren Young Great Again storyline: “Once I was done teaming with Titus. Again, nothing lasts forever, tag teams break up, I had done appearances with Bob Backlund and I envisioned [and I] said to myself, ‘once I’m done tag teaming, I definitely see him managing me and being like a life coach.’ And I kind of took the idea from Mike Tyson and his former trainer, Cus [D’Amato]. They were both opposites, but opposites attract. I approached Vince McMahon and I had the storyline. I talked to him one-on-one, and he was so into it that he called up Bob personally to see if he’d come along and be Fred Rosser’s mentor. He was so happy to do it.”

Young on how he stays close to Bob Backlund: “We were able to travel together. We were able to do the vignettes together. And backstage, one-on-one, he was great, but when that red light’s on, he’s unpredictable and that’s what I love about him. I’m very close to his daughter. I’m very close to him. We talk every week. This wasn’t something that was just a gimmick. This was a real life relationship and we’re still in contact.”

Young on how the angle went and having fun with Backlund: “With Bob Backlund, I saw myself beating The Miz for the Intercontinental title because of Bob making Darren Young great again, but like I said, I had so much fun with Bob and we’re in the process of maybe doing some stuff, teaming up on the independent level, which I’m very excited about!”