Darren Young Hoping to Compete For ROH in 2019, Talks Brock Lesnar vs. Daniel Cormier

– The former Darren Young, Fred Rosser, spoke with The Roman Show discussing his plans for 2019 and more. Highlights are below per WZ:

On his plans for wrestling in 2019: “2019 for me is going to be a big year. 2018, I spent a lot of time doing speaking engagements, very little wrestling, but 2019 is going to be a big year for me. Hopefully [I will wrestle in] Japan, and hopefully [Ring of Honor].”

On Sonya Deville coming out to HHH: “That’s my girl. We need more representation. It’s not just about me, it’s not just about Sonya, it’s about everyone living their truth, their honest life. That’s what it is all about. None of us are as strong as all of us, that’s why my “block the hate” message is so powerful and universal.”

On his current condition: “The thing is you go from being on the road 300 days a year to being on a limited schedule. You get proper sleep, you eat better. Health is wealth. I’m doing a lot of jump roping and ab wheels.”

On who will win the planned Brock Lesnar vs. Daniel Cormier UFC fight: “Cormier. I say Cormier because my one friend is a big Cormier fan, and I don’t want him to kick me in the face.”