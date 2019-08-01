Darren Young Has Reached Out to AEW and ROH About Working There, Interested in Teaming Up With Sonny Kiss

– Fightful recently interviewed former WWE Superstar Darren Young (aka Fred Rosser). Young said he’s reached out to other wrestling companies such as ROH, NJPW, and AEW about his interest in working for them. He stated the following:

“Any interview I take, I let the people know I’m interested. ROH, New Japan, AEW — I’m 35 and I feel alive. I’ve reached out to Brandi Rhodes in AEW. I’ve reached out to Sonny Kiss to see if he wants to team up with me and he seemed excited. I sent ideas to Brandi from AEW. I sent out feelers to ROH. In wrestling, we’re professional waiters. We wait on the rental car, at the airport. I didn’t just get off the football field and go to the Performance Center. I grinded on the independents from 2002 to 2009. There were 75 guys and girls I beat out at my tryouts. I know what it’s like to cut my teeth and all that.”

Darren Young was released by WWE in October 2017. In 2019, Young has been less active in the indie wrestling scene.