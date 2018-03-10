Various News: Darren Young Returns To The Ring, Rey Mysterio Promotes Soccer Game, Summer Rae Appears For Convention

– Former WWE wrestler Darren Young, under his real name of Fred Rosser, made his in-ring return last night at a WrestlePro event against Fallah Bahh.

I am very proud of @FALLAH1 and consider him one of the best big man I know. The rate of change is not going to slow down anytime soon for you. Thanks is for strangers. You are absolutely amazing to share the ring with once again. Anytime, anyplace.🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/GLXypfX4In — nodaysoff fred rosser (@realfredrosser) March 10, 2018

– Danielle Monet, aka Summer Rae, appeared at The Big Event 14, a wrestling convention in East Elmhurst, New York. She met with fans and posted a photo on Instagram:

– Rey Mysterio hyped up Manchester United’s soccer game with Liverpool today.