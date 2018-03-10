 

wrestling / News

Various News: Darren Young Returns To The Ring, Rey Mysterio Promotes Soccer Game, Summer Rae Appears For Convention

March 10, 2018 | Posted by Joseph Lee
– Former WWE wrestler Darren Young, under his real name of Fred Rosser, made his in-ring return last night at a WrestlePro event against Fallah Bahh.

– Danielle Monet, aka Summer Rae, appeared at The Big Event 14, a wrestling convention in East Elmhurst, New York. She met with fans and posted a photo on Instagram:

– Rey Mysterio hyped up Manchester United’s soccer game with Liverpool today.

