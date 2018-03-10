wrestling / News
Various News: Darren Young Returns To The Ring, Rey Mysterio Promotes Soccer Game, Summer Rae Appears For Convention
– Former WWE wrestler Darren Young, under his real name of Fred Rosser, made his in-ring return last night at a WrestlePro event against Fallah Bahh.
I am very proud of @FALLAH1 and consider him one of the best big man I know. The rate of change is not going to slow down anytime soon for you. Thanks is for strangers. You are absolutely amazing to share the ring with once again. Anytime, anyplace.🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/GLXypfX4In
— nodaysoff fred rosser (@realfredrosser) March 10, 2018
.@FALLAH1 vs. @realfredrosser is happening now at @WrestlePro pic.twitter.com/2izA6SGaEh
— Headlocked Comics (@HeadlockedComic) March 10, 2018
– Danielle Monet, aka Summer Rae, appeared at The Big Event 14, a wrestling convention in East Elmhurst, New York. She met with fans and posted a photo on Instagram:
Today was incredible! You guys really had me in my feelings. 😢😱 The sweet, kind words you had to say & the things you brought for me…I really felt the love! And so many people traveling from overseas too…thank you to all those that came out! I’m super nostalgic tonight. ❤️ Thank you to @bigeventny for bringing me to NY & hosting a great event. Next stop – New Orleans!
– Rey Mysterio hyped up Manchester United’s soccer game with Liverpool today.
Welcome to fortress Old Trafford.
Wrestling superstar @ReyMysterio previews Saturday's #MUTV coverage with his take on #MUFC v Liverpool…https://t.co/amkD1MhERO pic.twitter.com/AwDzToxndu
— Manchester United (@ManUtd) March 9, 2018