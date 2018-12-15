Darren Young: ‘I Sacrificed My Career So Others Can Live Their Authentic Selves’

– WrestlingInc.com recently spoke to former WWE Superstar Darren Young (aka Fred Rosser) at WrestleCade. Below are some highlights, courtesy of WrestlingInc.

Young on his fight being bigger than the ring: “I always say my fight is always bigger than in the ring, it is outside the ring fighting bigotry and hatred. I’m trying to be the voice of the voiceless when it comes to our LGBT community. Someone’s got to be that superhero, and I’m going to be that superhero.

Young on being the first openly gay WWE Superstar under contract to WWE: “I’m not that the first one and I’m definitely not the last one. I was the first openly gay WWE star to be under contract. The bottom line is that we need more representation, we need more athletes standing up for what is right. In crazy times like this we need to have each other’s back. I always say none of us are as strong as all of us.”

Young on making a sacrifice to inspire people to be their true selves: “I came out and I made a sacrifice. I sacrificed my career so others can live their authentic selves. Like I said, I’m going to be that superhero no matter what. I’m not going anywhere.”