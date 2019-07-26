Darren Young Said Vince McMahon Was One Of The First To Reach Out After He Came Out As Gay

In an interview with Fightful, Darren Young revealed that he initially panicked when he came out as gay but Vince McMahon was one of the first people who reached out and contacted him. Here are highlights:

On Vince McMahon’s reaction to the news: “Vince McMahon was one of the first people who reached out to me right away when I came out publicly. He talked to me and genuinely had a great conversation for about 20 minutes. He talked about how his best friend, Pat Patterson, is gay, and how he respected my decision to come out.”

On feeling excluded from LBGTQ advancements in WWE: “Vince at the time didn’t want it to be a storyline, which I was cool with. I was out and I was myself. I didn’t have to wrestle behind a wrestling promo voice. I could just be myself. I was cool with it. When I got released in 2017, I was more devastated that I was released and they put the LGBTQ colors on a good friend of mine in Finn Balor. It broke my heart. I wasn’t invited to WrestleMania to see the moves they were making. I cried like a baby, man. I was told I was always a part of the WWE family, and I wasn’t invited. I wish when I was a part of the company for so long they could have let me be myself or let me embrace the LGBTQ community. We need more representation. I don’t celebrate being gay, I celebrate my life being free from hate and persecution.”