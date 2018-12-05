Darren Young Says Bret Hart Helped Him After WWE Release, Recalls Coming Out

– The former Darren Young, Fred Rosser, discussed what he’s been up to since his WWE and more during an appearance on Sean Waltman’s X-Pac 1, 2, 360. Highlights and the video are below:

On Jack Swagger making his MMA debut next year: “I’ve been in the ring with him several times, he’s a horse and I say it all the time, he’s a horse. When you get hit by him you get rocked, not in a bad way but you get rocked. He’s got a long reach, his reach is long and I told him that to his face, I said I can’t wait to see you fight because you’re reach is so freaking long.”

On what he’s been up do since his release: “Well this past year it’s been a little bit over a year since I’ve been released. I’ve been doing a lot more speaking engagements and a little bit of wrestling. Bret [Hart] was a big help, kinda helping me get with a reputable promoters to work with so it was a very limited schedule…I am 35 [and] I still have a lot left in the tank, but if I can be more of an ambassador with the company with their Be A Star campaign, I am okay with that because I want to be able to contribute because they are still my family. I was able to go backstage recently, hang out with some of the guys.”

On coming out: “My mom came out first, I was fearful as a kid.I didn’t come out to her until I was 28 because back in the 80s science wasn’t as strong as it is now that a same sex couple could have kids and no one wants to let their mom down. She was so supportive.”