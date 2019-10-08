Darryl “DMC” McDaniels Discusses The WrestleMania Rap

– Darryl McDaniels, better known as DMC of Run DMC talked to Sportskeeda about the group’s appearance at WrestleMania V.

On WrestleMania V Performance: “That wasn’t a Run-DMC plan. At the time, my road manager knew I was a huge, huge Hulk Hogan fan. So when WrestleMania V came to Atlantic City, he came to my house early one morning — I got home at 3 in the morning, he was at my house at 5 in the morning. “I’ve got a surprise for you, hop in.” He drove me to Atlantic City, Wrestlemania V. So that happened as a birthday gift to DMC. Jay and Run knew nothing about what was going on. They came and just performed with me because my manager told the WWF that DMC was a big Hulk Hogan fan and he wanted to come. They were saying, “Run DMC, they’re gonna come? Can they do us a favor? Can they record something to perform at Wrestlemania V?” So that’s how that whole performance came about. A lot of the off the grid things that happened with Run-DMC happened because I’m a comic book geek and nerd and I like wrestling. (laughs)”

On Being A Wrestling Fan: “To this day. It started before Hulk Hogan… Remember when they used to sell the wrestling magazines? I started with Bruno Sammartino and Ivan Koloff and “Superstar” Billy Graham. I moved into “Stone Cold” Steve Austin and Randy Orton — all of that. I’m just a big kid that was affected by 70’s rock radio and comic books. I’m just a product of pop culture. As you speak to me, I am the Addams Family, The Munsters, Fred Flintstone and The Brady Bunch.”