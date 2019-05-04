wrestling / News

Dash Wilder Responds to WWE Preview on ‘First of Many’ Humiliations for The Revival

May 4, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
As previously reported, WWE released a preview for Raw suggesting that the recent back shaving incident with The Revival on Raw this week could be “the first humiliation of many” and that the “choice is up to them.” Former Raw tag team champion and Revival member Dash Wilder later commented on the WWE preview on Twitter, which you can see below.

Wilder wrote, “Bring it on. #FTR”

