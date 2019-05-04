wrestling / News
Dash Wilder Responds to WWE Preview on ‘First of Many’ Humiliations for The Revival
May 4, 2019 | Posted by
– As previously reported, WWE released a preview for Raw suggesting that the recent back shaving incident with The Revival on Raw this week could be “the first humiliation of many” and that the “choice is up to them.” Former Raw tag team champion and Revival member Dash Wilder later commented on the WWE preview on Twitter, which you can see below.
Wilder wrote, “Bring it on. #FTR”
Bring it on 🙃 #FTR pic.twitter.com/sLLVgkCgXI
— Dash (@DashWilderWWE) May 3, 2019
More Trending Stories
- Bruce Prichard Shares Story of JBL Booking Japan Tour Two Weeks Into His Career
- Randy Orton Jokes That WWE Is Paying Goldberg $2 Million For Saudi Arabia Match
- Jim Ross Discusses If He Was Bitter Leaving WCW, Details His Meeting With Vince McMahon To Join WWF
- Eric Bischoff On Scott Norton Being Interrogated by North Korean Police During 1995 WCW/NJPW Show