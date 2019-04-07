Dash Wilder Shares Photo With Bret Hart, Scott Dawson References Wilder Hitting Hart’s Attacker in Promo

– Following last night’s WWE Hall of Fame attack, Bret Hart appeared to be well enough to be out and about today after his visit to the hospital and reportedly having some hip discomfort. WWE Raw tag team champion Dash Wilder shared a photo with the WWE Hall of Famer and Wilder’s tag team partner, Scott Dawson, which you can see below.

During the aftermath of the attack on Bret Hart, video footage actually showed Dash Wilder delivering what appeared to be a very stiff punch to the head of the alleged attacker, Zach Madsen. Scott Dawson actually referenced the shot Wilder earlier today in their pre-match backstage promo.

Dawson stated, “Me and Dash got some strategy to talk about because he’s a knockout kind of guy. Top guys, out!” You can check out that video below.