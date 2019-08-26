wrestling / News
WWE News: Dash Wilder Wants Cathy Kelley To Be The Revival’s Madusa, Ali Talks King of the Ring, Chad Gable on How Hard He’s Worked For His Upcoming Match
– In a post on Twitter, Dash Wilder said that he wants Cathy Kelley to be the “Madusa” for The Revival’s “Dangerous Alliance” with Randy Orton. He wrote:
Someone let Queen Cath know she should be our Madusa. https://t.co/IhZeW3J0yd
— Dash (@DashWilderWWE) August 26, 2019
*googles where to find matching zebra print track suits* https://t.co/GWItRCzgtZ
— Queen Cathy (@catherinekelley) August 26, 2019
https://t.co/ESbdGXczC0 pic.twitter.com/Bc2CIO3BFE
— Dash (@DashWilderWWE) August 26, 2019
– WWE has posted a video with Ali talking about his upcoming King of the Ring first round match with Buddy Murphy.
"I've got the people." @AliWWE reflects on his journey to the #KingOfTheRing Tournament and his match against @WWE_Murphy. pic.twitter.com/4wjLoUOSqq
— WWE (@WWE) August 25, 2019
– Chad Gable wrote about working hard for his own upcoming King of the Ring first round match with Shelton Benjamin, who has been making short jokes about him. He wrote:
Training for this tournament like I trained for every important tournament I’ve ever won.
Still shocked we’ve got guys resorting to short jokes, but it’s helping make this tournament mean a LOT more than just a chance to break out. See you Tuesday. #KingOfTheRing#KingGable pic.twitter.com/1sHTOTCpOi
— Chad Gable (@WWEGable) August 25, 2019
More Trending Stories
- Kenny Omega Reacts To Jon Moxley Being Pulled From AEW All Out
- Steve Austin On The Death of Kayfaybe: ‘It’s Almost 2020. People Know What’s Up.’
- Jim Ross Recalls Brock Lesnar Causing Problems By Getting Back Tattoo, Lesnar Losing Out on Money Due to It
- Corey Graves Recalls the Early Days of NXT, Being Part of the ‘Street Team’ And When NXT Began to Catch On