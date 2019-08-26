wrestling / News

WWE News: Dash Wilder Wants Cathy Kelley To Be The Revival’s Madusa, Ali Talks King of the Ring, Chad Gable on How Hard He’s Worked For His Upcoming Match

August 26, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Dash Wilder WWE Main Event

– In a post on Twitter, Dash Wilder said that he wants Cathy Kelley to be the “Madusa” for The Revival’s “Dangerous Alliance” with Randy Orton. He wrote:

– WWE has posted a video with Ali talking about his upcoming King of the Ring first round match with Buddy Murphy.

– Chad Gable wrote about working hard for his own upcoming King of the Ring first round match with Shelton Benjamin, who has been making short jokes about him. He wrote:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Ali, Cathy Kelley, Chad Gable, Dash Wilder, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading