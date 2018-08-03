Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

WWE News: Dasha Fuentes Recovering From Surgery, The Rock Hypes New Season of Ballers, Alexa Bliss Set For Appearance

August 3, 2018 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Dasha Fuentes

– Dasha Fuentes is currently recovering from surgery after suffering an injury to her Achilles tendon.

– The Rock tweeted out the trailer for Ballers season four:

– Alexa Bliss will appear at the ACE Comic Con Midwest on October 12 at Chicago’s Navy Pier.

💜

A post shared by Lexi Kaufman (@alexa_bliss_wwe_) on

article topics :

Alexa Bliss, Dasha Fuentes, The Rock (Dwayne Johnson), Joseph Lee

Spotlights

loading

More Stories

loading