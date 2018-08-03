WWE News: Dasha Fuentes Recovering From Surgery, The Rock Hypes New Season of Ballers, Alexa Bliss Set For Appearance

For those concerned everything went very well!!! I’m in great spirits now let’s let the healing process begin!!! 🤗😇🙏🏽💃🏽🤪🤘🏽😃 #AchillesTendonRepair #IveGotABumWheel #AllFixed #PositiveVibes #PositiveEnergy #RoadToRecovery #LetsDoThis

A post shared by Dasha Fuentes (@dashafuenteswwe) on Aug 3, 2018 at 8:24am PDT