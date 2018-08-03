wrestling / News
WWE News: Dasha Fuentes Recovering From Surgery, The Rock Hypes New Season of Ballers, Alexa Bliss Set For Appearance
August 3, 2018 | Posted by
– Dasha Fuentes is currently recovering from surgery after suffering an injury to her Achilles tendon.
– The Rock tweeted out the trailer for Ballers season four:
It’s personal. #BrickByBrick
Get ready for our new season of @ballershbo.
August 12th on @HBO 🔥 pic.twitter.com/XTUeekf48l
— Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) August 2, 2018
– Alexa Bliss will appear at the ACE Comic Con Midwest on October 12 at Chicago’s Navy Pier.