Dasha Fuentes Reportedly Released From WWE

– WWE has released backstage interviewer Dasha Fuentes from her contract, according to a new report. Pro Wrestling Sheet reports that the company released Fuentes this week. There’s no word as to the reason for her release, though the site notes she was in New York City for WrestleMania weekend.

Fuentes signed with WWE in 2014 under a developmental contract and joined the NXT broadcast team in April of 2016 after some time as an backstage interviewer. She had been appearing backstage as an interviewer for Smackdown Live and 205 Live in recent months.

As of now, Fuentes’ WWE.com profile has been set to private. She has not yet commented on her status with the company, but she did note in a video posted to her Instagram story that it “has been an interesting couple of days, but I’m going on a vacation that’s not for work!”

411 has reached out to WWE for confirmation on this Fuentes’ status with the company.