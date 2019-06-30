wrestling / News

Dasha Fuentes Spotted At AEW Fyter Fest

June 29, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Dasha Fuentes

Dasha Fuentes was spotted at AEW Fyter Fest today, as she accompanied Justin Roberts to the ring before the Buy-In pre-show. At this time it’s unknown if she actually has a role with AEW or if she’s just there visiting. You can see photos of her at the event below.

Fuentes was released from WWE back in April after five years with the company.

