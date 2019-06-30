Dasha Fuentes Spotted At AEW Fyter Fest

Dasha Fuentes was spotted at AEW Fyter Fest today, as she accompanied Justin Roberts to the ring before the Buy-In pre-show. At this time it’s unknown if she actually has a role with AEW or if she’s just there visiting. You can see photos of her at the event below.

Dasha Fuentes sighting at AEW FYTER FEST. pic.twitter.com/zodqa6CTxW — Ango (@TangoWithAngo) June 29, 2019

Fuentes was released from WWE back in April after five years with the company.