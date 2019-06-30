wrestling / News
Dasha Fuentes Spotted At AEW Fyter Fest
June 29, 2019 | Posted by
Dasha Fuentes was spotted at AEW Fyter Fest today, as she accompanied Justin Roberts to the ring before the Buy-In pre-show. At this time it’s unknown if she actually has a role with AEW or if she’s just there visiting. You can see photos of her at the event below.
Is that Dasha Fuentes?? #AEWFyterFest pic.twitter.com/WvWZEjKD58
— Augustus Heights (@2Sweet4Lyfe) June 30, 2019
Ayyy it’s @JustinRoberts… and Dasha Fuentes #AEW #AEWFyterFest pic.twitter.com/GNlmuq0RNc
— Cassidy Haynes of Bodyslam.net (@Casshooole) June 29, 2019
Dasha Fuentes sighting at AEW FYTER FEST. pic.twitter.com/zodqa6CTxW
— Ango (@TangoWithAngo) June 29, 2019
Fuentes was released from WWE back in April after five years with the company.
