Date And Location Official For AEW Grand Slam 2023

June 28, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Grand Slam 2023 Image Credit: AEW

AEW has confirmed the date and venue for Grand Slam 2023. The company announced on Wednesday that the show will take place on September 20th at Arthur Ashe Stadium and, as usual, will consist of a live Dynamite and a Rampage taping.

Tickets for the event go on sale Friday, July 28th at 10 AM ET.

