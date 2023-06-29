wrestling / News
Date And Location Official For AEW Grand Slam 2023
AEW has confirmed the date and venue for Grand Slam 2023. The company announced on Wednesday that the show will take place on September 20th at Arthur Ashe Stadium and, as usual, will consist of a live Dynamite and a Rampage taping.
Tickets for the event go on sale Friday, July 28th at 10 AM ET.
NEW YORK CITY!#AEW returns to the historic Arthur Ashe Stadium for one of the biggest nights of the year:#AEWDynamite Grand Slam LIVE & #AEWRampage Grand Slam on Wednesday, September 20th!
Tickets will go on sale Saturday, July 22nd at 10am ET!
🎟️ https://t.co/UN1cNj1kQq pic.twitter.com/UvCAeDjA7q
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 29, 2023
